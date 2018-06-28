'Counting On' Star Jinger Duggar Shares Sweet Baby Bump Pics From Her Maternity Photo Shoot

As if it wasn't hard enough to keep count of the Duggar family's members, another little one is well on her way!
On Wednesday, Jinger Duggar, 24, shared stunning snaps of her baby bump from her maternity photoshoot to her Instagram. The reality star – who is due in July – posed with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, in a series of romantic portraits.
"A couple of weeks ago, Jeremy and I traveled to Los Angeles for meetings at The Master’s Seminary," she explained on her website. "While there we had the privilege of spending time with our dear friend Madisen Mahoney. Since I was in my 34th week of pregnancy and Madisen is a wonderfully skilled photographer, we thought it made sense to head to downtown LA and take a few pictures!"
The couple looks so in love together, sharing sweet kisses in front of the Los Angeles skyline. For the photoshoot, Jinger donned a mint floral dress with pops of pink that perfectly match her husband's salmon dress shirt.
The "Counting On" star also showed off a special accessory – a gold necklace that replicates her baby girl's heartbeat. Jinger also posed alongside a framed photo of the baby's ultrasound picture, showing just how excited she is for her daughter's arrival.
Congrats, Jinger and Jeremy!