Country Music Heartthrob Russell Dickerson Drops His Dreamy New Music Video For 'Blue Tacoma'

Country music heartthrob Russell Dickerson lives out the perfect summer day in his dreamy new music video for "Blue Tacoma."



The 31-year-old singer's real life wife, Kailey Dickerson, also plays his love interest in the video. Together, the couple adorably spends time together on the beach, slow dance around a bonfire and road trip down the California coast.

"We had such an amazing time and made so many memories making this music video," Russell wrote about the video on his Instagram. "CAN’T WAIT for y’all to take a little road trip with us!"