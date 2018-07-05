Country Star Eric Church's Brother Brandon Dies At 36 Years Old

Eric Church is mooring the loss of his brother, Brandon.



The "Record Year" singer's brother, Brandon, 36, passed way late on Monday night, according to a note on his fan page, which was obtained by The Tennessean.

"It is with great sadness to confirm that Eric's brother, Brandon, passed away on Friday evening," Church wrote on the page. "In lieu of flowers we are encouraging everyone to donate to a Scholarship Memorial Fund created on Brandon's behalf. You can leave a message that will go via email directly to Ken and Rita."

According to a report from The Tennessean, Eric's brother was found in his North Caroline home and was transported to a local hospital where he passed away. His cause of death is not known at this time.

Eric has not made any recent posts on his social media following his brother's passing. His next scheduled performance is on July 7 in Ohio, however it is not clear whether he will be performing.