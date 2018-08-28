'The Crown' Reveals First Look At The New Prince Philip For Season 3

It's time to meet the new Prince Philip!

Netflix has released the first look at Tobias Menzies as the Duke of Edinburgh aka Queen Elizabeth's husband in the third season of "The Crown."

Menzies is taking over for Matt Smith, who had the role in the first two seasons of the hit show about the British royal family. Menzies will have the role for Season 3 and 4 and will star opposite Olivia Colman, who is replacing Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth.