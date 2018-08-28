'The Crown' Reveals First Look At The New Prince Philip For Season 3

"The Crown" reveals a first look at Prince Philip, played by Tobias Menzies. (Credit: Netflix/Twitter)
It's time to meet the new Prince Philip!
Netflix has released the first look at Tobias Menzies as the Duke of Edinburgh aka Queen Elizabeth's husband in the third season of "The Crown."
Menzies is taking over for Matt Smith, who had the role in the first two seasons of the hit show about the British royal family. Menzies will have the role for Season 3 and 4 and will star opposite Olivia Colman, who is replacing Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth.
Ben Daniels will play Antony Armstrong-Jones and Helena Bonham Carter will star as Princess Margaret.
Netflix has been sharing several pictures of the new cast as they gear up for the new season.
The casting shakeup surprised many fans, but it was necessary to have the characters age as the new seasons of the show will begin in 1963 and cover other important times in the British monarchy and pop culture, including the pandemonium of the Beatles and the Wold Cup in 1966.
The show will also introduce new characters in the next season, including Prince Charles' now-wife, Camilla Parker Bowles.