Cruz Beckham Shows Off His Bieber-Like Singing Skills

Cruz Beckham is going from adorable tot to teen heartthrob!

Spice Girls alum Victoria Beckham posted a video on Instagram on Monday of her 13-year-old son singing some very sexy lyrics.

"And I miss you, girl / Like sunlight misses the moon," Cruz sings. "And I pray that I'll be back inside your arms one day soon / And I'm so tired of running 'round and leaving you alone / Baby, I can't wait to be home."