Cruz Beckham Shows Off His Bieber-Like Singing Skills

Cruz Beckham is going from adorable tot to teen heartthrob!
Spice Girls alum Victoria Beckham posted a video on Instagram on Monday of her 13-year-old son singing some very sexy lyrics.
"And I miss you, girl / Like sunlight misses the moon," Cruz sings. "And I pray that I'll be back inside your arms one day soon / And I'm so tired of running 'round and leaving you alone / Baby, I can't wait to be home."
Cruz, who dropped his first single in 2016 called "If Every Day Was Christmas," definitely has been working diligently on his music career. Little Cruz has been working with producer Rodney Jerkins, and clearly has a fan in his mom Victoria.
Victoria captioned the video of her son with "kisses" and music and clapping emojis.
Cruz also posted a video on his own Instagram account where he's playing piano.
Is it just us, or do we have a little heartthrob on our hands?