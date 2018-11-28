Crystal Hefner Says Her Marriage With Hugh Hefner Wasn't About Sex: 'That Wasn't All That Important' (EXCLUSIVE)

Crystal Hefner is an open book.

The reality star was on Access Live on Wednesday where she shared exclusive details about life with her late husband, Hugh Hefner.

She revealed to Access Live's Natalie Morales, Kit Hoover and Scott Evans that their sex life wasn't the most important aspect of their relationship.

"I gotta ask you the question everyone wants to know, I mean, how much sex were you all having?" Natalie Morales asked.

"You know, (in) that point in time in his life that wasn't, you know, all that important to him," she responded.

What did they do for fun? "Movie night and backgammon," she revealed with a smile.

Crystal also revealed if she plans on dating after the death of her husband back in 2017.

"Will you date?" Scott Evans asked her.

"I don't know," Crystal responded. "Yeah, eventually."

 

Hugh Hefner and Crystal Harris pose for photos following their wedding at the Playboy Mansion on December 31, 2012

(Elayne Lodge)

READ: Hugh Hefner's Widow Crystal Speaks Out For The First Time Since His Death

But does the model have a type she's interested in?

"I'm not sure, I don't really have a type" she shared.

-- Stephanie Swaim

