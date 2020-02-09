Cynthia Erivo Brings Star-Studded Audience To Their Feet With Powerful Oscars Performance

Cynthia Erivo brought Hollywood’s biggest stars to their feet during her emotional performance of “Stand Up” at the 2020 Oscars.

After an introduction from Zazie Beats and orchestra conductor Rickey Minor, lights came up on the singer standing in the middle of the stage in a gorgeous gold dress. The triple threat then gave a powerful performance of the Oscar-nominated song, which was written by Cynthia and Joshuah Brian Campbell for the movie “Harriet,” in which Cynthia portrays Harriet Tubman.

The double Oscar nominee was then joined by a group of gospel singers in gold and silver ensembles. As the performance came to a close, the group of singers crowded behind Cynthia as she harmonized.

The stunning performance ended with a black-and-white picture of Harriet Tubman projected onto the stage.

It’s a big night for Cynthia!

The singer and actress is up for Best Actress and Best Original Song for her work in “Harriet.” If Cynthia wins one of the categories, she will become the 16th person to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award.