Dakota Fanning Pens Sweet Tribute To Late Former 'Uptown Girls' Co-Star Brittany Murphy

Dakota Fanning is remembering Brittany Murphy in the sweetest way.
The actress took to Instagram on Friday and wrote a sweet message about her former colleague.
"#fbf Brittany Murphy was a ray of sunshine that made every day of filming magical for me," she wrote.
The two starred in the film back in 2003, when Brittany was 26 and Dakota was nine.
Brittany passed away on Dec. 20, 2009 when she was only 32.
The actress' cause of death was community acquired pneumonia and multiple drug intoxication, according to the L.A. coroner. She also suffered from an iron deficiency and anemia.
She starred in many hit films such as
"Clueless," "8 Mile" and "Girl, Interrupted."
-- Stephanie Swaim