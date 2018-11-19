'Dancing With The Stars' Crowns Its Season 27 Champions – Find Out Which Duo Won The Mirrorball!

Meet your new Mirrorball champs!
On Monday night, "Dancing with the Stars" crowned the winners of its 27th season: radio personality Bobby Bones and pro dancer Sharna Burgess.
The dynamic duo – who won over viewers' hearts with their fun-loving energy – edged out three teams of finalists: model Alexis Ren and pro Alan Bersten, "Harry Potter" star Evanna Lynch and pro Key Motsepe, and Disney Channel star Milo Manheim and pro Witney Carson.
Bobby and Sharna's win came as a surprise to many. The pair racked up a cumulative 54 points on their two dances of the night – a 24-point cha cha to "U Can't Touch This" and a 30-point freestyle to "The Greatest Show" – making them the judges' lowest-scoring finale duo. But, bolstered by fan votes, the underdogs came out on top.
As soon as Tom Bergeron announced Bobby's name, country stars took to Twitter to shower the Nashville DJ with love.
"AAAHHHHH! Congratulations on winning @DancingABC !!!! Your Country Music family is so happy for you!" Carrie Underwood tweeted, adding an excited string of trophy emojis.
"Yes!! Congrats! Dream big WIN big!!" Chris Janson chimed in.
What do you think of Bobby and Sharna's big win?