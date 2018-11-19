'Dancing With The Stars' Crowns Its Season 27 Champions – Find Out Which Duo Won The Mirrorball!

Bobby and Sharna's win came as a surprise to many. The pair racked up a cumulative 54 points on their two dances of the night – a 24-point cha cha to "U Can't Touch This" and a 30-point freestyle to "The Greatest Show" – making them the judges' lowest-scoring finale duo. But, bolstered by fan votes, the underdogs came out on top.

As soon as Tom Bergeron announced Bobby's name, country stars took to Twitter to shower the Nashville DJ with love.

"AAAHHHHH! Congratulations on winning @DancingABC !!!! Your Country Music family is so happy for you!" Carrie Underwood tweeted, adding an excited string of trophy emojis.