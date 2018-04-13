'Dancing With the Stars' Season 26 Cast Revealed: Adam Rippon, Mirai Nagasu, Tonya Harding & More!

"Dancing With the Stars" announced their Season 26 all athlete cast on Monday during "Good Morning America" and it's filled with some of your favorite pro athletes.

Fandoms are already building for 2018 Winter Olympians Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu (who are normally BFFS) as they face off against fellow figure skater Tonya Harding.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will bring his swagger to the dance floor, as will NFL star Josh Norman.

Pro snowboarder Jamie Anderson won gold in the 2018 Slopestyle in Pyeongchang, but will she be able to make the same magic happen on the dance floor? Chris Mazdzer also scored at the recent Olympics with a silver in luge, but we wonder how his sport will help him with the fox trot.

Jennie Finch Daigle has score some serious wins in softball and even competed in the NYC Triathlon, but we'll have to see how her fancy footwork measures up against MLB star Johnny Damon. And finally, Arike Ogunbowale — who became a household name during the NCAA tournament after sinking the winning basket for University of Notre Dame — will have to see if she can swish-swish her way to a win.





Check out all the official pairings below!

Adam Rippon with Jenna Johnson

Arike Ogunbowale with Gleb Savchenko

Chris Mazdzer with Witney Carson

Jamie Anderson with Artem Chigvintsev

Jennie Finch Daigle with Keo Motsepe

Johnny Damon with Emma Slater

Josh Norman with Sharna Burgess

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with Lindsay Arnold

Mirai Nagasu with Alan Bersten

Tonya Harding with Sasha Farber





Who do you think will win the mirrorball trophy this season on "DWTS?"



