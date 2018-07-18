Danica Patrick And Aaron Rodgers Have The Look Of Love At 2018 ESPY Awards

Danica Patrick couldn’t stop smiling with boyfriend Aaron Rodgers at the 2018 ESPY Awards.

Danica, who hosted the award show on Wednesday, stepped out on the red carpet with her main squeeze for the first time.

The 36-year-old former NASCAR driver was a vision in a bejeweled one shoulder mini that showed off her chiseled arms. She added to the look with her hair worn back in a slick ponytail and a set of gladiator heels. Meanwhile 34-year-oldAaron sported a classic black suit.