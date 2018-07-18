Danica Patrick And Aaron Rodgers Have The Look Of Love At 2018 ESPY Awards

Aaron Rodgers and host Danica Patrick attend The 2018 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles (Getty Images)
Danica Patrick couldn’t stop smiling with boyfriend Aaron Rodgers at the 2018 ESPY Awards.
Danica, who hosted the award show on Wednesday, stepped out on the red carpet with her main squeeze for the first time.
The 36-year-old former NASCAR driver was a vision in a bejeweled one shoulder mini that showed off her chiseled arms. She added to the look with her hair worn back in a slick ponytail and a set of gladiator heels. Meanwhile 34-year-oldAaron sported a classic black suit.
The duo looked madly in love as they posed for photos before heading into the annual award show that celebrates accomplishments in sports.
Danica recently gushed about the Green Bay Packers QB during a visit to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” She chatted about her new "hot guy" and becoming a newfound Packers fan!
-- By: Lauren Herbert