Danica Patrick Makes History As First Female Host Of The 2018 ESPY Awards

Danica Patrick is headed to center stage!

The 36-year-old race car driver will host the 2018 ESPY Awards Presented By Capital One on July 18 at 8 p.m. ET at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, making her the first female to ever host the athletic award show.

"My first ESPYS was 2005, and I have been a fan, coming back every year since. It is the biggest night of the year for sports. Every year I leave feeling so inspired! I am excited to be able to help celebrate, laugh and cry about the past year in sports with everyone. It’s going to be a great night and one full of more than a few surprises," Danica said of her hosting the show.

Danica has been a three-time ESPY Award nominee. She was nominated in 2008 for Best Female Athlete and Best Moment and in 2005 she was nominated for Best Breakthrough Athlete.

We can't wait to see Danica take the stage!