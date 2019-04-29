Daniel Craig’s Super Hot 007 Stunt Double Has The Internet Thirsty AF

The name is Rousseau. Jean-Charles Rosseau.

On Monday, Daniel Craig showed up in Jamaica to play James Bond for his first day of filming the 25th 007 movie – but this time he was joined by his hot AF stunt double!

The latest film finds Bond living a tranquil life in Jamaica after leaving active service before his old CIA friend Felix (played by Jeffrey Wright) shows up asking for help on a mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist.

READ: Idris Elba Shakes Up James Bond Rumors: ‘Don’t Believe The Hype’

Daniel, 51, looked suave as ever on one of his final outings as Bond, but it was Jean-Charles that had fans talking!

The stunt double stepped in to perform some of the more dangerous scenes in an old Land Rover – and it didn’t take Twitter long to make some *very* thirsty comments.

Second newfound adoration of the day: Daniel Craig’s stunt double pic.twitter.com/E2gwpsTs5l — Poppy Cory-Wright (@poppyc_w) April 29, 2019

Option 1.. James Bond 25 with @danielcraig or option 2… James Bond with his stunt double as James Bond 🤷‍♀️@MGM_Studios @UniversalPics @therealfukunaga #option2 — Dale-Charlotte Moore (@iamlegs11) April 29, 2019

Oh swoon!!! We agree, James Bond stunt double is indeed more handsome than Daniel Craig #007 https://t.co/gEkq2SReyY — Tiina Roose 🏄🏻‍♀️🦁🌸 (@TiinaRoose) April 29, 2019

Option 1.. James Bond 25 with @danielcraig or option 2… James Bond with his stunt double as James Bond 🤷‍♀️@MGM_Studios @UniversalPics @therealfukunaga #option2 — Dale-Charlotte Moore (@iamlegs11) April 29, 2019

The Frenchman, possibly in his 30s, has appeared as a stuntman in Jason Bourne, Fast and Furious 6, and Mission Impossible 6.

Jean-Charles spent two decades training in judo and boxing, BMX racing, wakeboarding, skydiving, motocross, roller skating, fencing, and martial arts, according to the Daily Mail.

Not only is he the ultimate bada**, but he is no stranger to working with the James Bond actor. The pair worked together on James Bond film, “Spectre” in 2015.

“I was so happy to have Daniel Craig knock me down and slam a door in my face,” he said in a statement.

And we would be so happy to watch all of Jean-Charles scenes as Daniel Craig on a loop, please and thank you.

WATCH: Rami Malek Joins Upcoming James Bond Film As The Villain!