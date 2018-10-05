Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton Reunite In Epic Draco Malfoy/Harry Potter Pic

Tom Felton and Daniel Radcliffe reunited at Daniel's new play on Broadway on Oct. 5, 2018. (Credit: Instagram)
Ready for some magical news? Sworn enemies Draco Malfoy and Harry Potter just reunited in a new pic!
Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton posed for a photo together backstage at Daniel's new play "Lifespan of A Pact" currently playing on Broadway. The two guys smiled in a black and white pic and Tom captioned the sweet snap, "Go see it. He’s fantastic as per @lifespanofafact."
Daniel plays a determined fact checker who is looking for his big break as he fact checks an author's book, but his editor on the project is one tough cookie. Daniel stars opposite Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale.
Clearly Tom is a fan of the play! Daniel posted the same photo after his pal came to watch the play and simply tagged his chum in it.
It looks like sworn enemies can become friends too in real life.