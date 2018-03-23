Danielle Fishel Is Getting Married And Nobody Is More Excited Than Her

Danielle Fishel is getting married!

The "Boy Meets World" star, 36, announced her engagement to "Drop the Mic" executive producer Jensen Karp on Thursday on Instagram and gushed over how excited she was!

"I woke up today thinking it would be a normal day and it was anything but normal. I put on my Genghis Cohen t-shirt and went to see @jensenclan88 at work where I proceeded to screw up a very romantic marriage proposal by being too efficient (this is very on brand for me). The future Mr. and Mrs. Karp are now engaged and no one is more excited than I am. 📸: @sabrinacarpenter," Fishel wrote alongside a photo where she's smiling up at her new fiancee.