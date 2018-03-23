Danielle Fishel Is Getting Married And Nobody Is More Excited Than Her

Danielle Fishel (L) and executive producer Jensen Karp at TBS' Drop the Mic and The Joker's Wild Premiere Party at Dream Hotel on October 11, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Shoot ID 26854_010 (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for TBS) (Getty Images)
Danielle Fishel is getting married!
The "Boy Meets World" star, 36, announced her engagement to "Drop the Mic" executive producer Jensen Karp on Thursday on Instagram and gushed over how excited she was!
"I woke up today thinking it would be a normal day and it was anything but normal. I put on my Genghis Cohen t-shirt and went to see @jensenclan88 at work where I proceeded to screw up a very romantic marriage proposal by being too efficient (this is very on brand for me). The future Mr. and Mrs. Karp are now engaged and no one is more excited than I am. 📸: @sabrinacarpenter," Fishel wrote alongside a photo where she's smiling up at her new fiancee.
She continued with another reveal about their wedding plans on Twitter. "I am marrying this man and I don't care about the wedding. I don't care about the honeymoon destination. I only care that I have found my person and I am excited for our marriage and life together," she wrote.
Jensen also dished on their engagement on his social media accounts. "We got engaged today. I don’t have anything witty or funny to say to accompany this picture. She is just the greatest person in the world and to imagine someone I went to high school with was always my person, is remarkable. You never know," he wrote.
Fishel wasn't the only one who was excited about her engagement. Pal Sabrina Carpenter, who took the loved up pic of the couple, also shared her elation about their soon-to-be marital bliss. "The ship has sailed," she wrote alongside a pic of the three of them.
And "Drop the Mic" Hailey Baldwin host also shared a pic of a super sweet spread that they put together for the happy couple to celebrate their engagement. She posted a BTS shot of the party on her Instagram Story and wrote, "We have a Drop the Mic engagement!!"
Fishel rose to fame as Topanga Lawrence on "Boy Meets World" in the early 90s. She attended Calabasas High School, where she seemed to meet her future husband. She and Karp made their romance Instagram official in June 2017.
Fishel was previously married to Tim Belusko. They divorced in March 2016 after two years of marriage.