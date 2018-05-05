Dannielynn Birkhead and Larry Birkhead attend Kentucky Derby 144 on May 5, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs)
Dannielynn Birkhead looks all grown up at the 2018 Kentucky Derby!
Dannielynn, 11, and her dad, Larry Birkhead, made their annual trip to Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday to attend the horse race and she's looking more grown up than ever.
Dannielynn, whose mother is the late Anna Nicole Smith, and her dad walk the red carpet every year, one of their few public appearances.
Dannielynn Birkhead and Larry Birkhead attend Kentucky Derby 144 on May 5, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs)
The tween rocked an adorable blue look this year. She wore a white dress with blue floral detailing, a set of white gloves, a bright blue belt, and a large white sunhat with blue flowers on it. Her dad color-coorindated and wore a blue plaid suit with a blue paisley tie.
Larry was definitely excited about their annual outing. He tweeted, "Celebrating the @kentuckyderby with Dannielynn. Thanks @itsnickgraham for my cool suit! Dannielynn's awesome southern belle dress by Lesy boutique," he said. "Rain won't spoil our awesome Derby day! #halfwaycooldad."
We've watched Dannielynn grow up in some ways, seeing her year after year at the southern event. Dannielynn was just a toddler when her mother passed away.