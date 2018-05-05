Dannielynn Birkhead looks all grown up at the 2018 Kentucky Derby!



Dannielynn, 11, and her dad, Larry Birkhead, made their annual trip to Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday to attend the horse race and she's looking more grown up than ever.

Dannielynn, whose mother is the late Anna Nicole Smith, and her dad walk the red carpet every year, one of their few public appearances.