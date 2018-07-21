Dave Bautista Defends Fired 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Director James Gunn

Dave Bautista is defending his "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn after the filmmaker was fired from the third installment of the smash franchise.

The actor spoke out following Gunn's termination on Friday, which was prompted by resurfaced tweets in which Gunn made expletive-ridden jokes about pedophilia and rape.

"I will have more to say but for right now all I will say is this..@JamesGunn is one of the most loving, caring, good natured people I have ever met," Bautista tweeted on Saturday.

"He’s gentle and kind and cares deeply for people and animals. He’s made mistakes. We all have. Im NOT ok with what’s happening to him," he continued.