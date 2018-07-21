Dave Bautista Defends Fired 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Director James Gunn

Dave Bautista is defending his "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn after the filmmaker was fired from the third installment of the smash franchise.
The actor spoke out following Gunn's termination on Friday, which was prompted by resurfaced tweets in which Gunn made expletive-ridden jokes about pedophilia and rape.
"I will have more to say but for right now all I will say is this..@JamesGunn is one of the most loving, caring, good natured people I have ever met," Bautista tweeted on Saturday.
"He’s gentle and kind and cares deeply for people and animals. He’s made mistakes. We all have. Im NOT ok with what’s happening to him," he continued.
Disney chairman Alan Horn said in a statement that Gunn's nearly decade-old posts were "indefensible" and "inconsistent" with the studio's values, and that all business ties with him were severed as a result.
Gunn first apologized in a series of tweets earlier this week and elaborated in a new statement after his firing. He explained in part that while his controversial tweets "don’t reflect the person I am today or have been for some time," he ultimately accepts Disney's decision.
"My words of nearly a decade ago were, at the time, totally failed and unfortunate efforts to be provocative," Gunn's statement read.
He added that he has "regretted" the posts "for many years since," calling them "stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly not provocative like I had hoped."
Bautista isn't the only member of the Marvel universe sharing their support for Gunn.
"Ant-Man and the Wasp" co-star David Dastmalchian also sounded off on the director's exile, sharing a photo with Gunn on Instagram alongside a personal testimony.
"I've been saying this FOR YEARS! James Gunn is one of the most amazing people I've ever known — both professionally & personally," he wrote in his caption, thanking Gunn for making him "a part of your family."
Gunn wrote and directed both 2014's "Guardians of the Galaxy" and its hit 2017 follow-up, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." Another sequel was tentatively slated for a 2020 release.
