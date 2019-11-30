David Beckham Gives 8-Year-Old Daughter A Kiss On The Lips While On Sweet Daddy-Daughter Date

David Beckman and his 8-year-old daughter Harper Seven are kicking off the holiday season!

The former soccer pro took to Instagram to share some sweet pics from his daddy-daughter date with Harper at the London’s Natural History Museum ice rink.

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas,” the 44-year-old star, who shares his four kiddos with wife Victoria Beckham, wrote alongside a series of snapshots that showed the father-daughter duo having some fun on the ice.

In one of the sweet pics, the pair gave each other a kiss on the lips. The proud papa also posed a couple of snaps of the little girl skating around the ice rink.

It’s no surprise that the little girl has some serious skills on the ice!

Back in May, it was reported that the former Spice Girls member was planning to launch a career in ice-skating for her youngest.

“Victoria thinks Harper is so talented at skating – she’s bought her a pair of posh skates, a selection of ice dancing dresses and has even signed her up for lessons,” insiders told “The Sun.”

Adding, “The teacher says she’s a ‘natural’ so Victoria is keen for the whole family to get behind Harper’s new interest and encourage her to pursue it.”

And the fun day for David wasn’t over after hanging out with his little ice queen!

Later in the day, the star also poked fun at his 14-year-old son Cruz.

“Walking Olive & Fig and still Cruzie is trying to pull off the Blue Steel,” he captioned a self of the pair, referencing the pose that was featured in “Zoolander.”

Adding, “Good try handsome.”