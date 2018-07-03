David Foster Played Piano At Katharine McPhee's First Wedding In 2008

It looks like David Foster will get to see Katharine McPhee as a bride twice!

Katharine seemingly announced her engagement to David on July 3 on Twitter after David reportedly popped the question during their lavish vacation to Capri, Italy. And now with wedding planning like underway, there's one thing they can probably cross off their list — music!

David and Katharine actually performed together at the "American Idol" alum's wedding to David Cokas in 2008. In a photo on People, the Grammy-winning producer can be seen sitting behind a white piano as Katharine belts out Natalie Cole's "Unforgettable."

The duo have since performed together on multiple occasions, and while the performance likely would be a little different this time around — it would make for some good fun to have them back in action on their wedding day.

The 34-year-old actress and David, 68, have been dating since 2017 and seem happier than ever together.