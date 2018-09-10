David Henrie Apologizes Following Gun Possession Arrest At LAX: 'I'm Humiliated & Embarrassed'

David Henrie is taking responsibility after his Monday morning arrest at Los Angeles International Airport.

The former "Wizards of Waverly Place" star was arrested at 9:05 AM at Terminal 2 of LAX for the possession of a loaded handgun, Access confirms. David was booked into the Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division jail before being released on his own recognizance around noon.

According to TMZ, the Disney Channel alum was in the middle of a TSA screening when his M&P Shield 9mm pistol was discovered.

Roughly three hours after his release, David opened up about the incident in an Instagram message, explaining that his possession of the gun was a mistake.

"I take responsibility for the situation at LAX today," he wrote. "I unintentionally brought my legally owned gun, which is registered in my name, to the airport. I am so sorry for any trouble it caused, but I am appreciative of TSA's efforts in implementing the safety laws that are in place to protect our beautiful country. More than anything, I am humiliated and embarrassed that this even happened [facepalm emoji]. But I am thankful to the TSA, LAPD and all involved today for their kindness and their professionalism during this process."