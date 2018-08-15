David Schwimmer Shows Up To 'Will & Grace' Set Completely Matching Eric McCormack

It looks like "Will & Grace" star Eric McCormack has a new "friend."

Debra Messing shared a funny photo of her new love interest — played by David Schwimmer — showing up to the NBC set wearing a nearly identical outfit to that of her onscreen BFF Eric McCormack.

In the funny snap, both gents are clad in classic zip up hoodies, grey jeans and black tennis shoes. The two have a funny and perplexed look on their faces like, "How did you also come up with this look?"

Debra captioned the photo, "This was not planned."

It looks like "Friends" star Schwimmer is going to fit right in with his new cast!