David Spade Remembers Sister-In-Law Kate Spade After Her Sudden Death: 'I Still Can't Believe It'

David Spade is publicly mourning the loss of his sister-in-law, fashion designer Kate Spade, who died of an apparent suicide on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday night, the "Love" actor shared a blurry photo of himself and the businesswoman, who had been married to his brother -- entrepreneur Andy Spade -- since 1994.

"Fuzzy picture but i love it," he wrote on Instagram alongside the holiday snap. "Kate and I during Christmas family photos. We had so much fun that day. She was so sharp and quick on her feet. She could make me laugh so hard."

"I still cant believe it," he added. "Its a rough world out there people, try to hang on."