David & Victoria Beckham Share Sweet Snaps With Their Kids From Their Epic Family Vacation

As if the world needed any more proof that David and Victoria Beckham are the coolest parents ever. The superstar couple jetted off on a summer getaway to Bali with all four of their children, and they can't stop showing off their adorable family on Instagram.

On Wednesday, Victoria shared a sweet video to her Instagram of three of her kids – Brooklyn, 19, Cruz, 13 and Harper, 7 – goofing around at the dinner table together. The siblings broke out in giggles while playing with their silverware, as Brooklyn playfully smacked his little brother's head.