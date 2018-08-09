David & Victoria Beckham Share Sweet Snaps With Their Kids From Their Epic Family Vacation

As if the world needed any more proof that David and Victoria Beckham are the coolest parents ever. The superstar couple jetted off on a summer getaway to Bali with all four of their children, and they can't stop showing off their adorable family on Instagram.
On Wednesday, Victoria shared a sweet video to her Instagram of three of her kids – Brooklyn, 19, Cruz, 13 and Harper, 7 – goofing around at the dinner table together. The siblings broke out in giggles while playing with their silverware, as Brooklyn playfully smacked his little brother's head.
"How much did we pay for private education?" she sarcastically asked her hubby in the caption.
The 43-year-old soccer star had some fun of his own with his brood. David explored Bali with his kids, as the squad checked out waterfalls, hit the beach and tried some yummy Balinese foods. He shared a cute selfie with with Harper and 15-year-old Romeo where they cheekily sticking out their tongues for the camera.
The family's holiday was filled with even more father-daughter bonding time, as he took to the beach with his little girl.
Harper and Romeo even tried to cook up a meal for their famous father, as the two siblings posed together in matching black aprons behind an outdoor kitchen counter.
All that fun in the sun clearly tuckered the Beckham kiddos out! The former Spice Girls singer shared a cute pic of all four of her kids passed out in bed. "Jet lag," she captioned the pic.
While the family is enjoying their exotic vacation, they were also caught up in Indonesia's earthquake last week. The family was reportedly shaken up when Lombok Island experienced a 7.0 earthquake, causing massive destruction and killing dozens.
Model Chrissy Teigen – who is also vacationing in Bali with her husband, John Legend, and two children – took to Twitter during the quake to share her experience.
"Oh my god," she wrote. "Bali. Trembling. So long. Phewwwwww. Oh man. We are on stilts. It felt like a ride. Fifteen seconds of 'hooooooly sh*t this is happening.' I very calmly walked outside clutching my baby saying, 'I'm naked. I'm naked. I'm naked.' Like a naked zombie."