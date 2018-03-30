'Dawson's Creek's Mary-Margaret Humes & John Wesley Shipp React To EW Reunion Snub: 'I Wish I Could Have Been There' (EXCLUSIVE!)

Mary-Margaret told Access in an exclusive interview that it was a shock to wake up and see the photo spread, and know that she and her on-screen husband, John, had not been included.

"I was all excited for the magazine to come out. My phone was on fire… I clicked onto my iPad and there was my TV family. Well, my partial TV family. John Wesley and I were not invited to the party," Mary-Margaret told Access.

"Perhaps, it wasn't intentional by Entertainment Weekly, but I'm a human being with a heart. It's not the kids' fault. I embrace the kids and their celebration. I do not want to diminish one moment from their celebration: of the joy, the happiness, the love, the hugs, the kisses. I just wish that I could have been there to hug them as well."

She said for six years on set, she was both a mother to the children on-set and off-set. At the time, Michelle, Katie and James were just teenagers, some of them tasting fame for the first time.

"For six years of my life, I was there and I hugged them whenever they needed support," Mary-Margaret continued. "I took hours and hours of behind-the-scenes videos, so one day I could show them what their life was like back from 1998-2003. I felt like I was a den mother to them. I'll still be their mother, I'll still be their friend. I just want to send them up some love and say congratulations."

John Wesley echoed Mary-Margret's thoughts saying he was not bitter about not being included, it was just a surprise given how close they were to all the cast members of the show.

Katie Holmes shared an Instagram post on Friday, honoring the on-screen parents. "Mary Margaret and John were such a huge and important part of #dawsonscreek I am so grateful to have worked with them and experience their kindness 💕 #creekweek," Katie wrote alongside a photo of the two actors then and now.