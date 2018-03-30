'Dawson's Creek's Mary-Margaret Humes & John Wesley Shipp React To EW Reunion Snub: 'I Wish I Could Have Been There' (EXCLUSIVE!)

"Dawson's' Creek" reunion or a serious snub!?
The internet was abuzz this week after news broke that the cast of "Dawson's Creek" had reunited in a photo spread and cover story for Entertainment Weekly in honor of the 20th anniversary of the hit show, but two stars were noticeably absent — Mary-Margaret Humes and John Wesley Shipp.
The pair, who played Dawson Leery's parents, Gail and Mitch, said Entertainment Weekly reached out to them for interviews, but they were never told there would be a photo shoot where the cast would be reunited.
The inside spread of the magazine featured their former cast members, James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, Mary Beth Pell, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe, Busy Philipps and Joshua Jackson, but they were not included.
The "Dawson's Creek" cast reunites after 20 years. (Credit: Entertainment Weekly)
Mary-Margaret told Access in an exclusive interview that it was a shock to wake up and see the photo spread, and know that she and her on-screen husband, John, had not been included.
"I was all excited for the magazine to come out. My phone was on fire… I clicked onto my iPad and there was my TV family. Well, my partial TV family. John Wesley and I were not invited to the party," Mary-Margaret told Access.
"Perhaps, it wasn't intentional by Entertainment Weekly, but I'm a human being with a heart. It's not the kids' fault. I embrace the kids and their celebration. I do not want to diminish one moment from their celebration: of the joy, the happiness, the love, the hugs, the kisses. I just wish that I could have been there to hug them as well."
She said for six years on set, she was both a mother to the children on-set and off-set. At the time, Michelle, Katie and James were just teenagers, some of them tasting fame for the first time.
"For six years of my life, I was there and I hugged them whenever they needed support," Mary-Margaret continued. "I took hours and hours of behind-the-scenes videos, so one day I could show them what their life was like back from 1998-2003. I felt like I was a den mother to them. I'll still be their mother, I'll still be their friend. I just want to send them up some love and say congratulations."
John Wesley echoed Mary-Margret's thoughts saying he was not bitter about not being included, it was just a surprise given how close they were to all the cast members of the show.
Katie Holmes shared an Instagram post on Friday, honoring the on-screen parents. "Mary Margaret and John were such a huge and important part of #dawsonscreek I am so grateful to have worked with them and experience their kindness 💕 #creekweek," Katie wrote alongside a photo of the two actors then and now.
Mary-Margaret said she has very fond memories of her time on set and working with the then-young stars. She recalled taking Michelle Williams to a Cher concert and taking Katie Holmes to a movie. The actress also talked about how she was there to experience their first brushes with fame and help them navigate dealing with autograph requests and fans.
In one special memory, she recalled a time where she took Michelle out to a concert and to later do some shopping, and the young starlet was overwhelmed by the attention from fans.
"That was Michelle. She was never an attention-seeker," Mary-Margaret said. "It was like, we can do this together. We can sign an autograph and smile."
"I was there to share, from the very beginning, before they were stars.
