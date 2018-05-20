'Deadpool 2' Ends 'Avengers: Infinity War's' Reign At Box Office

Deadpool and his foul-mouthed crew of misfits and malcontents have taken down the Avengers.

Fox's "Deadpool 2" brought in $125 million according to studio estimates Sunday and ended the three-week reign of Disney's "Avengers: Infinity War" at the top of the North American box office.

"Deadpool 2" fell somewhat short of the $130 million the studio predicted and the $132.4 million that its predecessor earned two years ago.