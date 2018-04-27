Deadpool Hilariously Crashes Hugh Jackman's Birthday Message

That Ryan Reynolds is always getting in the way!

In a funny video posted to Hugh Jackman's Twitter account on Friday, Hugh is trying to record a birthday message for a friend when he's interrupted by a singing Ryan Reynolds dressed as his character Deadpool. Deadpool is stretched out on a hotel bed behind Hugh and singing "Tomorrow" from the musical Annie.

Hugh tries to continue his birthday message despite being interrupted — but to no avail! He later joins in on Deadpool's antics.

Hugh captioned the silly video, "When you’re trying to record a heartfelt birthday message .... but are interrupted by the least greatest showman. @VancityReynolds."



