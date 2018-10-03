Debra Messing Auditioned For Rachel On 'Friends' Too (Exclusive)

"Friends" could have had a very different lead!

Debra Messing revealed on Access Live that she also auditioned for the role of Rachel on "Friends."

"I auditioned for Rachel right after graduate school," Debra dished, before adding that she didn't get very far in the process.

The role ultimately went to Jennifer Aniston and became her most famous role of all time. Debra wasn't the only major star who auditioned for the role of Rachel either. Tiffani Thiessen revealed in a new interview with Nikki Glaser this week that she also auditioned for the role, but at 20 years old she was considered too young to play the part.

Debra did go on to have a role that made her a household name — Grace on "Will & Grace." And she confessed to Access that similar to the audition process for "Friends," tons of big name stars auditioned for her show.

"Megan Mullally auditioned for the role of Grace," Debra dished. Ultimately, Megan ended up snagging the role of Karen.

It sounds like everyone ended up in the roles they were meant to!

Hear more in the interview above!