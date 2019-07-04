Demi Lovato Announces She’s Taking A Break From Social Media

Demi Lovato is taking some time for herself.

The “Cool for the Summer” singer revealed that she’s taking a hiatus from social media sharing a post on her Instagram story that reads, “Taking a break for a while. Be Kind.”

The break is coming after she stood up for her manager Scooter Braun after Taylor Swift bashed him for buying her master recordings and called him a bully.

But Demi, who works with Scooter, wasn’t having it.

“I have dealt with bad people in the industry and Scooter is not one of them. He’s a good man. Personally, I’m grateful he came into my life when he did. Please stop ‘dragging’ people or bullying them. There’s enough hate in this world as it is,” she wrote on her IG story.

“Y’all can come after me all you want but I’m always gonna stay loyal to my team. I value loyalty more than most people in this world and if my name is gonna be brought into conversations I’m gonna stand up for myself and the ones on my team,” she added

The pop star announced back in May that Braun was officially her manager, sharing a snap with him on the Gram.

“GUYS!!!!!!! Dreams came true today for me. I officially have a NEW MANAGER!!! And not just any new manager but the one and only @scooterbraun!!!! Couldn’t be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter with you Scooter!!! Thank you for believing in me and for being apart of this new journey. Let’s DO THIS!!!!!! ,” she captioned the snap.

— Stephanie Swaim