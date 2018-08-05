Demi Lovato Breaks Her Silence Following Apparent Overdose

Demi Lovato is speaking out following her apparent overdose.
The "Sober" singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share what's on her mind.
"I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time," she wrote. "It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet."
"I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond," she added. "Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time."
"I want to thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time," she continued. "Without them I wouldn't be here writing this letter to all of you."
"I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side," she added.
"I will keep fighting," she concluded.
The statement comes news broke that she reportedly will be leaving the hospital this week after suffering an apparent drug overdose on July 24.
-- Stephanie Swaim