Demi Lovato Breaks Her Silence Following Apparent Overdose

Demi Lovato is speaking out following her apparent overdose.

The "Sober" singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share what's on her mind.

"I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time," she wrote. "It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet."

"I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond," she added. "Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time."