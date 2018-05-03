Demi Lovato Claps Back At Fake Friends In Heated Twitter Rant: 'Stop Existing In My Life'

Sorry not sorry, but Demi Lovato has no time for fake friends.
The "Tell Me You Love Me" singer appeared to clap back at haters in a heated Twitter rant on Thursday.
Demi first shared a quote that reads "You gotta stop getting mad when people don't support you, half of them can't even support themselves."
"Bye bye b**ch," she added in the tweet.
She didn't hold back, continuing to roast her unnamed enemy with more shady posts.
"F**k me over and you stop existing in my life," Demi wrote.
Demi concluded with this plea: "Do me a favor, stop existing in my life and then stop trying to get attention by publicly shading me knowing the reaction you'll get from my fans."
Ouch!
While Demi burned her mystery hater, the vocal powerhouse showed some major gratitude towards those who stand by her side.
"Grateful for those closest to me who have never left my side and love me for who I am," she shared to Twitter on Wednesday.
Dianna De La Garza, Demi's fierce momma, sent her some love back. "People who truly love you don't leave you," she replied.
Don't mess with Demi!