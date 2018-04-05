Demi Lovato, Cole Sprouse & More Disney Channel Stars Share Epic Reunion Pic

Life is 'Suite' for Disney Channel fans!

Demi Lovato shared an epic reunion pic with fellow former Disney Channel stars Cole Sprouse, Alyson Stoner, Debby Ryan and Matthew Scott Montgomery on Wednesday – and it brings back all the nostalgic feels.

season finale of my life aka disney high reunion celebrating @hayleykiyoko @colesprouse @alysonstoner @ddlovato @debbyryan #20gayteen

A post shared by matthew scott montgomery (@matthew_scott_montgomery) on

The crew met up at singer Haley Kiyoko's album release party, who previously starred in Disney Channel hits "Wizards of Waverly Place" and "Lemonade Mouth"

"Disney Channel reunion, " Demi wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Disney's Friends for Change: Project Green

Throwback to Disney's Friends for Change: Project Green

Fans inevitably lost their minds over the reunion.

"My childhood," one user wrote. "These were the good Disney days."

"This just killed me. Half of my childhood has reunited," another commented.
It's the "Best of Both Worlds" seeing these Disney stars all grown up and back together!

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Rue La LA

Related news

Latest News