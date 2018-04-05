Demi Lovato, Cole Sprouse & More Disney Channel Stars Share Epic Reunion Pic

Life is 'Suite' for Disney Channel fans!
Demi Lovato shared an epic reunion pic with fellow former Disney Channel stars Cole Sprouse, Alyson Stoner, Debby Ryan and Matthew Scott Montgomery on Wednesday – and it brings back all the nostalgic feels.
The crew met up at singer Haley Kiyoko's album release party, who previously starred in Disney Channel hits "Wizards of Waverly Place" and "Lemonade Mouth"
"Disney Channel reunion, " Demi wrote on her Instagram Stories.
Throwback to Disney's Friends for Change: Project Green
Fans inevitably lost their minds over the reunion.
"My childhood," one user wrote. "These were the good Disney days."
"This just killed me. Half of my childhood has reunited," another commented.
It's the "Best of Both Worlds" seeing these Disney stars all grown up and back together!