Demi Lovato Dishes On Friendships With Ariana Grande & Iggy Azalea: 'It's Super Chill'

Ariana & Demi (Getty Images)
Good friends are hard to come by in Hollywood, but Demi Lovato considers herself lucky to have pals like Ariana Grande and Iggy Azalea by her side.
The "Tell Me You Love Me" singer graces the March cover of Billboard, where she opens up about her friendships with the fellow pop stars.
(Billboard)
"When Ariana Grande and I hang out, it’s super chill," Demi confesses. "The people that aren’t willing to chill with you at home are the type of people that just want to be seen with you."
Demi goes on to describe how they bonded over their love of horror movies and murder mysteries.
The 25-year-old has also remained close to Iggy Azalea – relating to the rapper in more ways than one.
"She's super low-key; she doesn't drink or party. She has struggled a lot," Demi reveals. "'No money, no family, 16 in the middle of Miami.' That lyric explains a lot of her story. She's very outspoken, and sometimes it can turn people off. But that's one of the reasons I love her. She's not the type of person who lies to you."
(Getty Images)
Demi has no time for fake friends. The hitmaker – who is currently slaying arenas on her "Tell Me You Love Me Tour" – even called out a notorious hater who attended her Los Angeles concert.
Find out more about her shady showdown with Perez Hilton below.