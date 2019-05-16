Demi Lovato Gets A New Tattoo Of Her Grandma’s Face On Her Arm!

Demi Lovato‘s newest tattoo is very near and dear to her heart.

The 26-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” singer took to Instagram on Thursday to show off a fresh forearm tattoo of her late grandmother.

“This is for you Mimaw,” she captioned the pic. “You at 26 on my arm while I’m 26, and forever. Thank you @_dr_woo_ for making her come back to life for me…it’s stunning and the most meaningful tattoo I have ever gotten.

The Disney Channel alum also grabbed video of the celebrity tattoo artist drawing the new ink on her Instagram story.

Dr. Woo has tattooed many high-profile clients including Hailey Bieber, Jessica Alba, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and more.

Back in March, Demi showed off her pointer finger tattoo of a rose, designed by Daniel Winter (who is also known for his many celebrity clients).

In an interview with iHeartRadio in 2014, the “Sober” songstress revealed that she “lost count” of her may tattoos.

“I have no idea. I have a lot. It could be 10. It could be 26!” she said.

Whether it’s 10 or 26, we’re pretty #confident this week’s tat won’t be her last!

