Demi Lovato Gets A New Tattoo Of Her Grandma’s Face On Her Arm!

WATCH: How Demi Lovato Is Coming Back Strong: From Spending Time With Family To Signing With Scooter Braun



Demi Lovato‘s newest tattoo is very near and dear to her heart.

The 26-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” singer took to Instagram on Thursday to show off a fresh forearm tattoo of her late grandmother.

“This is for you Mimaw,” she captioned the pic. “You at 26 on my arm while I’m 26, and forever. Thank you @_dr_woo_ for making her come back to life for me…it’s stunning and the most meaningful tattoo I have ever gotten.

The Disney Channel alum also grabbed video of the celebrity tattoo artist drawing the new ink on her Instagram story.

Dr. Woo has tattooed many high-profile clients including Hailey Bieber, Jessica Alba, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and more.

Back in March, Demi showed off her pointer finger tattoo of a rose, designed by Daniel Winter (who is also known for his many celebrity clients).

READ: Demi Lovato Sizzles In Stunning Bikini Snaps & Reveals She Has A New Manager

In an interview with iHeartRadio in 2014, the “Sober” songstress revealed that she “lost count” of her may tattoos.

“I have no idea. I have a lot. It could be 10. It could be 26!” she said.

Whether it’s 10 or 26, we’re pretty #confident this week’s tat won’t be her last!