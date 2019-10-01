Demi Lovato Gets Baptized In Jordan River On ‘Magical’ Israel Trip: ‘I’ve Never Felt More Renewed’

Demi Lovato is ushering in a new spiritual chapter.

The “No Promises” singer revealed on Instagram that she was baptized in the Jordan River during a recent trip to Israel.

In a photo of the special moment, Demi can be seen giving a man a hug as she stands in a body of water, a smile spread across her face.

“I am an American singer. I was raised Christian and have Jewish ancestors. When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I’d read about in the Bible growing up, I said yes,” Demi explained in her caption.

“There is something absolutely magical about Israel,” she continued. “I’ve never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God…something I’ve been missing for a few years now. Spirituality is so important to me…to be baptized in the Jordan river – the same place Jesus was baptized – I’ve never felt more renewed in my life.”

Demi went on to further stress the significance of her pilgrimage, which she said filled “the God-sized hole” in her heart.

“This trip has been so important for my well-being, my heart, and my soul,” she wrote.

The “Will & Grace” actress also shared other photos and memories from her trip, including one at Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust remembrance center.

“My heart was absolutely broken in Yad Vashem. This was such a beautiful tribute and a reminder that we can never forget,” she wrote alongside a series of black-and-white snaps taken inside the memorial.

Demi also stopped by nonprofit Shalva National Center, where she befriended a precious toddler and gave her a giant hug.

“While I was over there I fell in love with this little beauty at the Shalva National Center,” she wrote. “What an amazing center for children with special needs 💗.”