Demi Lovato Is 'Getting Better' As Ex Wilmer Valderrama Continues To Stay By Her Side: Reports

Demi Lovato continues to recover after her apparent drug overdose as ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderama remains by her side.
The “Tell Me You Love Me” singer is reportedly getting better after being rushed to the hospital earlier this week.
"She's resting and getting better in the hospital," People reports. "Her whole family and Wilmer are just there to support her through recovery."
"Wilmer has spent hours at the hospital with Demi every day," a second source tells the mag. "He seems very concerned about her."
The "That 70s Show" star – who dated demi on-and-off from 2010 to 2016 – was seen entering Cedar-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Wednesday, just one day after the singer’s hospitalization.
Photographers caught Wilmer visiting Demi again the next day as well. People previously reported that Wilmer was "shocked" by the news of his former flame’s hospitalization. "He saw her through so many ups and downs and was her rock through some of her darkest moments. To see her back in such a sad and vulnerable place is heartbreaking for him," a source tells the mag.
Demi was hospitalized on Tuesday for an apparent drug overdose. Her rep released a statement the same day telling fans, "Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."
Demi Lovato said on Instagram on November 17, 2014, “I never post personal pictures like this but…he is perfect. I miss my @wilmervalderrama.” (Instagram)
In 2013, while celebrating 3 years of being sober, Demi gushed over her incredible love with Wilmer in an Instagram post.
"I wish I could put into words how grateful I am for this man right here. But my love has grown to a level that words could never possibly express how much this man completes me. He's loved me the way I never thought I deserved to be loved and with this day marking my 3rd year sober... After sharing my ups, putting up with my downs and supporting my recovery... he still never takes credit and I want the world to know how incredible his soul is. I really wouldn't be alive today without him. I love you Wilmer," she wrote alongside a kissing photo of them.