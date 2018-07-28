Demi Lovato Is 'Getting Better' As Ex Wilmer Valderrama Continues To Stay By Her Side: Reports

Demi Lovato continues to recover after her apparent drug overdose as ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderama remains by her side.

The “Tell Me You Love Me” singer is reportedly getting better after being rushed to the hospital earlier this week.

"She's resting and getting better in the hospital," People reports. "Her whole family and Wilmer are just there to support her through recovery."

"Wilmer has spent hours at the hospital with Demi every day," a second source tells the mag. "He seems very concerned about her."