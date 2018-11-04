Demi Lovato Out Of Rehab

Demi Lovato is out of rehab three months after her apparent overdose in July.

"She's out and about and looking amazing. She is focusing on her sobriety," a source tells Access.

The singer was hospitalized following the apparent overdose.

In August, she reached out to her fans via Instagram, to share her thanks.

"To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond," she wrote on Aug. 5. "Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time."

A few days after her emotional message, the "Skyscraper" singer canceled her tour dates and started rehab.

A source close to the pop star told Access in August that Lovato planned to spend "months" ("three, if not longer") in a remote rehabilitation facility.

Demi was spotted in LA over the weekend at a restaurant, TMZ reported.

And, a source tells Access she also recently visited Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights.

