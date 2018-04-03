Demi Lovato Plants A Super Sexy Kiss On Kehlani At Final Night Of Her U.S. 'Sorry Not Sorry' Tour

Demi Lovato closed out her final night of her U.S. Leg of her "Sorry Not Sorry" tour on Monday with a seriously sexy lip lock with her opening act, Kehlani.
During her performance, Kehlani came up behind Demi on stage and grabbed her from behind. The two then shared an intense kiss, followed by Demi pushing Kehlani onto a bed that was a prop. She then straddled her on the mattress as she sang. Fans captured the sexy moment on their Instagram accounts.
Demi hit social media after the concert to dish about how much fun it's been to have Kehlani out on tour with her. She also gave a subtle nod to their on-stage smooch in her Instagram caption. "Truly so grateful to have had this extremely special, talented and cool as f**k woman on this tour with me," she wrote. "What an incredible fun sexy crazy night that I’ll never forget!! 😝🔥💕"
Kehlani shared mutual love for Demi on her Insta. "twas a dream getting to do this tour with you. watching you every night was a learning experience and you forever have a fan and supporter in me," Kehlani wrote.
"tonight your dancers put me up to this but anyone would be stupid not to jump at the chance to hop on that damn moving bed and grab your face looooool. i love you and appreciate you, beautiful. cheers to you, more life and success on the rest of the legs of this tour. 😘 @ddlovato," she added.
Demi and Kehlani have shared several special moments on tour. Earlier this year, Demi marked 6 years of sobriety during her concert perofrmance, and DJ Khaled and Kehlani both helped her celebrate the very special milestone.
