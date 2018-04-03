Demi Lovato Plants A Super Sexy Kiss On Kehlani At Final Night Of Her U.S. 'Sorry Not Sorry' Tour

Demi Lovato closed out her final night of her U.S. Leg of her "Sorry Not Sorry" tour on Monday with a seriously sexy lip lock with her opening act, Kehlani.



During her performance, Kehlani came up behind Demi on stage and grabbed her from behind. The two then shared an intense kiss, followed by Demi pushing Kehlani onto a bed that was a prop. She then straddled her on the mattress as she sang. Fans captured the sexy moment on their Instagram accounts.