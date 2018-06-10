Demi Lovato Postpones London Concert Due To 'Swollen Vocal Chords'

Demi Lovato isn't happy about having to postpone one of her concerts.

The pop singer is currently touring and was set to perform at the O2 Arena in London on Sunday, but has had to postpone her concert. She took to Twitter on Sunday to explain.

"I write this through tears of frustration and sadness that I have to postpone my concert in London at the 02 tonight due to being very, very sick and with swollen vocal chords that were examined by an ENT (dr.)," she wrote.