Demi Lovato Postpones London Concert Due To 'Swollen Vocal Chords'

Demi Lovato isn't happy about having to postpone one of her concerts.
The pop singer is currently touring and was set to perform at the O2 Arena in London on Sunday, but has had to postpone her concert. She took to Twitter on Sunday to explain.
"I write this through tears of frustration and sadness that I have to postpone my concert in London at the 02 tonight due to being very, very sick and with swollen vocal chords that were examined by an ENT (dr.)," she wrote.
"If I go on tonight and injure my vocal chords anymore I could potentially have to cancel the rest of my tour. I'm so so so sorry to disappoint any of my fans in London that have traveled hours to be here by plane or car, and to all of the fans that got these tickets for their birthday, holiday or any other special occasion," she added.
"It breaks my heart to let you down. Just know I feel your frustration and I wouldn't do this unless I absolutely had to. For everyone who bought a ticket to tonight's show, I will see you for the rescheduled date on June 25th after Madrid and Rock in Rio. Thank you for understanding. I love you," she concluded.
Demi's next scheduled stop on her tour is on Tuesday at Arena Birmingham.
-- Stephanie Swaim