Demi Lovato Is Reportedly Leaving the Hospital This Week

It is unclear if Demi will sign up for a rehab program after her release.

Demi was admitted on July 24 after an apparent drug overdose. Her friends administered Narcan at her Los Angeles area home before she was admitted to the hospital, which could have saved her life. Earlier this week, her backup dancer Dani Vitale, broke her silence about Demi and wrote on Instagram, ""I care about Demi just like all of you do. I have not said anything about this situation until now because her recovery has been of the most importance."

Hear more in the video below: