Demi Lovato Is Reportedly Leaving the Hospital This Week

After weeks spent in the hospital following her apparent drug overdose on July 24, Demi Lovato is expected to leave this week.
A source told TMZ that the "Confident" singer is stabilized and has been resting with her family and loved ones by her side.
The hospital floor where Demi has been staying has allegedly been locked down to ensure the popstar has the utmost privacy during her recovery, only allowing guests that have been preapproved by Demi's mom to visit according to another report from UsWeekly.One of these approved visitors includes the 25-year-old's ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama. The couple have been separated since 2016, but the duo have remained friends and Wilmer has been a strong support system during this difficult time. He has been seen multiple times outside of her Los Angeles hospital.
It is unclear if Demi will sign up for a rehab program after her release.
Demi was admitted on July 24 after an apparent drug overdose. Her friends administered Narcan at her Los Angeles area home before she was admitted to the hospital, which could have saved her life. Earlier this week, her backup dancer Dani Vitale, broke her silence about Demi and wrote on Instagram, ""I care about Demi just like all of you do. I have not said anything about this situation until now because her recovery has been of the most importance."
Hear more in the video below: