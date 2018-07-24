Demi Lovato Reportedly Rushed To Hospital After Suffering Apparent Overdose

The singer celebrated six years of sobriety in March, but released a new song last month – "Sober" – that indicated she may have relapsed.

"We've been down this road before / I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore," she sings on the track.

Demi has been very open about her struggles with addiction and mental health and previously entered a rehab facility in 2010. The "Tell Me You Love Me" singer previously opened up to Access about her rehab experience – and if she feared slipping back.