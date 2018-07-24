Demi Lovato Reportedly Rushed To Hospital After Suffering Apparent Overdose

Demi Lovato has been rushed to the hospital after suffering a heroin overdose, TMZ reports.
The 25-year-old popstar was reportedly transported from her Hollywood home and is currently being treated. Her condition remains unknown.
The singer celebrated six years of sobriety in March, but released a new song last month – "Sober" – that indicated she may have relapsed.
"We've been down this road before / I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore," she sings on the track.
Demi has been very open about her struggles with addiction and mental health and previously entered a rehab facility in 2010. The "Tell Me You Love Me" singer previously opened up to Access about her rehab experience – and if she feared slipping back.
"Every day I have to remind myself that I have an addiction and that I have suffered in the past from an eating disorder," she said.
"And that I to take the steps that are required for my bi-polar disorder in order to live a healthy life. It is not something that I forget about," she added.
