Demi Lovato Reportedly 'Stable' After Suffering Apparent Overdose

Demi Lovato is now "stable" following her scary hospitalization for apparent overdose, People reports.

On Tuesday, the "Tell Me You Love Me" singer was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after an apparent drug overdose from an unspecified narcotic.

NBC News Investigations reported that first responders were called to Demi's Hollywood home where they used Narcan to reverse the effects of the overdose before transporting her to the hospital. Demi was said to be stable, alert and breathing upon arriving at Cedars-Sinai

After news broke of Demi's hospitalization, celebrity friends like Ariana Grande and Kesha took to Twitter to show their support for the 25-year-old singer. Her beloved fans, the Lovatics, also shared posts using #PrayForDemi to stand in solidarity with Demi.

Story developing…