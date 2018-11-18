Demi Lovato Shuts Down Fan Who Said Her Team Is 'Rotten' & Only Cares About 'Her Money'

While some fans speculated that the post was referring to backup dancer Dani Vitale, others considered the possibility that it was in light of Demi's former trainer Danielle Martin speaking with Radar Online last week.

"I lost my job for speaking up for her," Danielle told the outlet about cutting ties with Demi following the singer's apparent overdose over the summer.

As for Dani, she previously slammed reports that she had anything to do with Demi's frightening ordeal.

"I have NEVER touched nor even SEEN a drug in my entire life. I DO NOT DO DRUGS, nor would I ever encourage, or supply them to anyone I love," she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post back in August.

After completing three months of treatment, Demi broke her social media silence on Election Day to encourage fans to hit the polls for the 2018 midterms. She has since been spotted in Los Angeles, most recently on Thursday.

"She's out and about and looking amazing. She is focusing on her sobriety," a source told Access earlier this month.