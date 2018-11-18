Demi Lovato Shuts Down Fan Who Said Her Team Is 'Rotten' & Only Cares About 'Her Money'

Sorry not sorry! Demi Lovato won't tolerate any shade about her squad.
The pop superstar responded to a fan who called her team "rotten" in a recent social media post that claimed Demi "doesn't realize" she's in a negative environment and "needs a total change."
"It was completely unfair to fire Dani, she's one of the few who really cares about Demi's health and has been helping her for 3 years," the post read. "She's surrounded by people who care only about her money and she does not see it."
Demi took issue with the message and fired back with two straightforward replies in the comment section.
"You have no idea what you're talking about," she wrote. "True friends don't do interviews about you when you OD."
While some fans speculated that the post was referring to backup dancer Dani Vitale, others considered the possibility that it was in light of Demi's former trainer Danielle Martin speaking with Radar Online last week.
"I lost my job for speaking up for her," Danielle told the outlet about cutting ties with Demi following the singer's apparent overdose over the summer.
As for Dani, she previously slammed reports that she had anything to do with Demi's frightening ordeal.
"I have NEVER touched nor even SEEN a drug in my entire life. I DO NOT DO DRUGS, nor would I ever encourage, or supply them to anyone I love," she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post back in August.
After completing three months of treatment, Demi broke her social media silence on Election Day to encourage fans to hit the polls for the 2018 midterms. She has since been spotted in Los Angeles, most recently on Thursday.
"She's out and about and looking amazing. She is focusing on her sobriety," a source told Access earlier this month.
