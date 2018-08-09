Demi Lovato 'Wants To Be Challenged Personally, Mentally & Physically' In Rehab

Demi Lovato is ready to tackle her demons.

Less than three weeks after her overdose, the "Stone Cold" singer has canceled the rest her Tell Me You Love Me World Tour dates and started rehab, and it looks like she'll be off the grid for a while.

A source close to the pop star tells Access that Demi plans to spend "months" ("three, if not longer") in a remote rehabilitation facility. "She wanted a rehab [center] that was unexpected and out of the blue, where no one knows where she is," the source shares.

When selecting a facility, Demi wanted to be in a "drill sergeant"-like situation where she could be "challenged personally, mentally and physically without judgment."

"She wants to be submerged in an environment where her strengths are tested," the source says. "She thinks this is the only way to break habit."

