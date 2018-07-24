Demi Lovato's Family Asks For Privacy And For People Not To Speculate Following Her Apparent Drug Overdose

Demi Lovato's family is asking for privacy following her apparent drug overdose on Tuesday, according to a statement given to Access from Demi's rep.

"Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now," her rep shared.

On Tuesday, reports surfaced that the "Sober" singer was rushed to Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles after suffering an apparent drug overdose at her Hollywood Hills home.

Celebrities and fans took to social media to share their love and prayers for the 25-year-old. Demi recently opened up about her struggles with addiction in her telling song "Sober," which seemed to detail a possible relapse after she was sober for six years.