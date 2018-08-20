Demi Lovato's Mom & Sister And Sister Share Emotional Messages On Her Birthday & Are 'Thankful' She's Alive

Demi Lovato's family is thankful she's alive on her 26th birthday.
On Monday, the singer's little sister, Madison De La Garza, shared an emotional message in honor of Demi's birthday nearly one month after her apparent overdose.
"Today could have been one of the worst days of my life, but instead I get to spend it thanking God, the incredible doctors, Demi's team, and everyone across the world who offered their support - without all of these people I wouldn't have my big sister anymore," she wrote.
The "Desperate Housewives" star went on to share intimate details about her superstar sis—things that even Demi's biggest fans never get to see.
"I've been thinking about how I wish that everyone could see the silly little things that she does, like how her nostrils move when she says certain words and when she brushes my hair behind my ear when I'm trying to sleep, because those are the things I'm thankful for today. They seem so small, but those little things make up my sister - not a singer, not a celebrity, and definitely not what she's been described as in the media - she's a daughter, a friend, and my big sister," she wrote. "I am so, so thankful that I can tell her happy birthday."
Demi's mom, Dianna De La Garza, also can't help but feel grateful to still have her little girl today.
"Blessed beyond belief today … #HappyBirthdayDemi," she shared to her Twitter.
The "Camp Rock" star suffered an apparent drug overdose on July 24, shortly after confessing she had relapsed in her emotional Ballad "Sober." After spending over a week in L.A.'s Cedars-Sinai hospital, the singer opened up on Instagram about her difficult journey ahead.
"What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time," she wrote. "I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side."