Demi Lovato's 'Sober' Reenters The Billboard Chart After Apparent Overdose

Demi Lovato's song about relapsing has re-entered the Billboard chart a week after she was hospitalized for a reported overdose.

"Sober," released last month, jumped to No. 56 this week on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after being absent from the chart last week.

Nielsen Music says "Sober" earned 7.2 million streams and sold 18,000 tracks in the tracking week ending July 26. Lovato was hospitalized July 24.