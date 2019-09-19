Demi Moore Confesses Her Fierce Mantra After Shocking Memoir: ‘It’s All About You, You’ve Done It’

Demi Moore is totally feeling herself!

From starring in a new movie to a tell-all memoir that has already made waves with bombshell revelations, the 56-year-old actress has a lot going on. At the red carpet premiere of her new horror comedy “Corporate Animals,” Demi confessed to Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans what her inner alter ego is telling herself.

“My inner Beyoncé would say, ‘Oh, it’s all about you girl. It’s all about you, you’ve done it,'” she admitted to Access Hollywood.

The mantra comes at a time that Demi is prepping to release her shocking new memoir, “Inside Out,” in which she spills it all, including suffering a miscarriage and her broken marriage to Ashton Kutcher.

But Demi feels like this time in her life is an “awakening.”

“The opportunity to let go of any judgments that we have is the first step in really experiencing with what I consider is an awakening in life,” she told Scott Evans. “Which is moving life into a place that is working for you.”

The actress also shared to Access Hollywood if she prepared her loved ones for all of her explosive revelations.

“I don’t know if you do. I think you can share that there might be things of great sensitivity, but you know, I look at this as an opportunity to deepen my connection with everyone in my life,” she told Access Hollywood.

Adding, “The more we connect with one another, the better we are and the more impact we can have. We can’t do that unless we are willing to be seen.”

“Inside Out” is set to hit stores Sept. 24.