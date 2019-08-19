Demi Moore Is Boss From Hell In ‘Corporate Animals’ Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Who’s the boss? Demi Moore.

The acclaimed actress is back on the big screen in the dark and wicked comedy “Corporate Animals.” Demi plays Lucy, the egotistical and maniacal CEO of a declining edible cutlery company called Incredible Edibles. Things quickly go awry for Lucy when she leads her employees, including abused assistants Freddie (Karan Soni) and Jess (Jessica Williams), on a team-building retreat in New Mexico to keep them motivated and under control.

Disaster strikes when the group becomes trapped inside a collapsed cave with only their useless course guide Brandon (Ed Helms) for assistance. All hell breaks loose as the dysfunctional team must rely on each other for survival — while also dealing with office power dynamics — or face their doom.

WATCH: Demi Moore Reveals She Hasn’t Worked Out In 4 Years

Other members of the Incredible Edibles workforce include lesbian couple May and Suzy (Jennifer Kim and Nasim Pedrad), two disgruntled salesmen Derek and Billy (Isiah Whitlock Jr. and Dan Bakkedahl), a mother named Gloria (Martha Kelly) and an eager intern named Aidan (Calum Worthy).

Directed by Patrick Brice and written by Sam Bain, the slapstick film tackles R-rated jokes about everything from affirmative action to sexual harassment. Demi flexes her comedic chops in the role as she channels the powerful yet tone-deaf boss of the motley crew.

See all the shenanigans in the trailer above!

— Gabi Duncan