Demi Moore Makes Surprise Appearance At Comedy Central Roast Of Ex-Husband Bruce Willis

Demi Moore made a surprise appearance at Saturday night's Comedy Central Roast of her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, and she turned up the heat.
The "Empire" actress made a host of jokes about her ex, including one comparing their bald looks (she shaved her head for 1997's "G.I. Jane").
"People wonder why our marriage came to an end, and in all honesty I think it was because some jealousy started to creep in. I think Bruce never really got over the fact that I rocked the bald look better than he did," Demi said, according to Variety.
Another of her jokes referenced one of his most famous films.
"I look at our marriage like 'The Sixth Sense,'" she said per Deadline, adding, "You we're dead the whole time."
Demi Moore and Bruce Willis attend the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis at Hollywood Palladium on July 14, 2018 in Los Angeles (Getty Images)
But, she put jokes aside temporarily to call her marriage to Willis "some of the best times of my life," adding he was "easily one of my top three husbands," per Variety.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt served as roastmaster at the event.
Among those who roasted the actor were his "Moonlighting" co-star Cybill Shepherd, Edward Norton (he and Bruce co-starred in 2012's "Moonrise Kingdom") and comedian Jeff Ross.
Bruce's wife Emma Heming, and his daughters -- Rumer Willis (in long blonde locks), Tallulah Willis and Scout Willis -- were all in attendance at the event.
The "Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis" airs July 29 at 10/9c on Comedy Central.
-- Jolie Lash