Demi Moore Makes Surprise Appearance At Comedy Central Roast Of Ex-Husband Bruce Willis

Demi Moore made a surprise appearance at Saturday night's Comedy Central Roast of her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, and she turned up the heat.



The "Empire" actress made a host of jokes about her ex, including one comparing their bald looks (she shaved her head for 1997's "G.I. Jane").



"People wonder why our marriage came to an end, and in all honesty I think it was because some jealousy started to creep in. I think Bruce never really got over the fact that I rocked the bald look better than he did," Demi said, according to Variety.