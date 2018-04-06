Is The Denim Thong This Year's Festival Fashion Trend?

Festival fashion tends to bring out the best and the worst in people, and this year's Coachella is no different.

Fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing revealed their latest collection this week, which is inspired by a desert disco. 

"Calling all free-spirited babes, you're invited to a desert disco where the only rules are anything goes," PrettyLittleThings shared in a tweet.

It's filled with colorful frocks, sequin everything and cow-print separates. What stands out the most, however, is the mid wash denim knicker.

"Dare to wear these fierce denim knickers girl," the description reads on PLT's website. "Featuring a denim material in a seriously flattering high rise style. Team these with some killer chap trousers and matching bralet for a show-stopping festival outfit that is gonna get you noticed for all of the right reasons."

Underwear as outerwear has been a popular trend – rocked by nearly every member of the Kardashian squad – but the denim thong is definitely testing the limits of the style. A tweet questioning the desert thong's practicality went viral on Tuesday, with hundreds of confused shoppers chiming in.

Despite the flack surrounding the denim thong, it's already completely sold out online. Guess it's festival season's must-have whether we like it or not! 

